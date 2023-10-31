Vaccitech plc ADR (VACC) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Vaccitech plc ADR (VACC) has gone up by 38.56% for the week, with a 37.22% rise in the past month and a 85.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.42% for VACC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.40% for VACC’s stock, with a 67.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vaccitech plc ADR (NASDAQ: VACC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for VACC is at -0.38. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VACC is $7.42, which is $3.18 above the current market price. The public float for VACC is 35.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.45% of that float. The average trading volume for VACC on October 31, 2023 was 702.48K shares.

VACC) stock’s latest price update

Vaccitech plc ADR (NASDAQ: VACC)’s stock price has gone rise by 16.48 in comparison to its previous close of 3.64, however, the company has experienced a 38.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-06-21 that OXFORD, United Kingdom, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ: VACC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics for the treatment of autoimmunity, chronic infectious diseases and cancer, will present positive final data from the HBV002 clinical trial at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress 2023 – The International Liver CongressTM taking place June 21-24 in Vienna, Austria. HBV002 (NCT04778904) is a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of VTP-300 in adults with chronic Hepatitis B (CHB). The data will be presented as a poster at EASL on Saturday, June 24 (Poster ID: SAT-198), by Eleanor Barnes, Professor of Hepatology and Experimental Medicine at Oxford University.

VACC Trading at 60.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VACC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.10%, as shares surge +32.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +114.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VACC rose by +38.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.54. In addition, Vaccitech plc ADR saw 80.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VACC starting from Scheeren Joseph, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.44 back on Jun 26. After this action, Scheeren Joseph now owns 23,000 shares of Vaccitech plc ADR, valued at $24,400 using the latest closing price.

Wright Robin, the Director of Vaccitech plc ADR, purchase 13,750 shares at $2.66 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Wright Robin is holding 48,256 shares at $36,612 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VACC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-63.18 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Vaccitech plc ADR stands at +11.95. The total capital return value is set at -11.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.09. Equity return is now at value -23.49, with -20.86 for asset returns.

Based on Vaccitech plc ADR (VACC), the company’s capital structure generated 3.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.49. Total debt to assets is 3.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vaccitech plc ADR (VACC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.