Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) has surged by 4.00 when compared to previous closing price of 5.50, but the company has seen a 1.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-10-13 that Uranium prices have reached their highest level in more than a decade as a global supply shortage persists, with the bull market for uranium investments still in its “earliest days.”

Is It Worth Investing in Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UEC is 1.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UEC is $6.97, which is $1.25 above the current price. The public float for UEC is 378.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UEC on October 31, 2023 was 7.96M shares.

UEC’s Market Performance

The stock of Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) has seen a 1.96% increase in the past week, with a 11.07% rise in the past month, and a 58.89% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.85% for UEC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.21% for UEC stock, with a simple moving average of 55.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UEC stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for UEC by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for UEC in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $6 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UEC Trading at 14.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares surge +17.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UEC rose by +1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.33. In addition, Uranium Energy Corp saw 47.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UEC starting from Ballesta Moya Gloria L, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $3.21 back on Jul 21. After this action, Ballesta Moya Gloria L now owns 76,730 shares of Uranium Energy Corp, valued at $160,500 using the latest closing price.

DELLA VOLPE VINCENT, the Director of Uranium Energy Corp, sale 65,000 shares at $3.38 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that DELLA VOLPE VINCENT is holding 266,326 shares at $219,447 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.46 for the present operating margin

+17.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uranium Energy Corp stands at -2.01. Equity return is now at value -0.69, with -0.61 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.