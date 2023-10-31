United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) has gone down by -6.33% for the week, with a -10.96% drop in the past month and a -25.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.08% for UPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.55% for UPS’s stock, with a -20.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Right Now?

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.04x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted for United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) by analysts is $168.19, which is $29.41 above the current market price. The public float for UPS is 723.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.29% of that float. On October 31, 2023, the average trading volume of UPS was 3.44M shares.

UPS) stock’s latest price update

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS)’s stock price has plunge by 2.93relation to previous closing price of 134.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.33% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-28 that The construction of a dividend-income portfolio brings several benefits for investors, one of which is generating extra income. In today’s article, I will show you how you could allocate the amount of $50,000 among 20 dividend paying companies/ETFs that I consider to be attractive right now. Due to its allocation, the portfolio reaches a Weighted Average Dividend Yield [TTM] of 3.86%, indicating that its dividend payments could help you cover your monthly expenses.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for UPS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for UPS in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $170 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UPS Trading at -12.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares sank -10.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPS fell by -6.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $150.93. In addition, United Parcel Service, Inc. saw -20.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPS starting from Cesarone Nando, who sale 22,825 shares at the price of $171.70 back on Aug 16. After this action, Cesarone Nando now owns 1 shares of United Parcel Service, Inc., valued at $3,919,052 using the latest closing price.

Lane Laura J, the CHF Crp Aff, Com & Sustain Off of United Parcel Service, Inc., sale 14,617 shares at $178.16 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Lane Laura J is holding 0 shares at $2,604,143 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.96 for the present operating margin

+20.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Parcel Service, Inc. stands at +11.54. The total capital return value is set at 31.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.83. Equity return is now at value 47.35, with 12.24 for asset returns.

Based on United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS), the company’s capital structure generated 118.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.31. Total debt to assets is 33.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.