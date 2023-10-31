Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Immunogen, Inc.’s (IMGN) Stock

The stock of Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN) has seen a 12.68% increase in the past week, with a -11.53% drop in the past month, and a -23.05% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.43% for IMGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.09% for IMGN stock, with a simple moving average of 21.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IMGN is 0.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN) is $23.00, which is $8.96 above the current market price. The public float for IMGN is 244.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.19% of that float. On October 31, 2023, IMGN’s average trading volume was 4.74M shares.

IMGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) has decreased by -6.40 when compared to last closing price of 15.00. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-23 that Several Zacks Medical sector stocks were recently added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list over the last week and should be viable options for investors during economic uncertainty as healthcare is always essential.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMGN stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for IMGN by listing it as a “Perform.” The predicted price for IMGN in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $16 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IMGN Trading at -7.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.94%, as shares sank -10.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMGN rose by +12.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +197.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.55. In addition, Immunogen, Inc. saw 183.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMGN starting from Wingrove Theresa, who sale 192,004 shares at the price of $14.40 back on Oct 16. After this action, Wingrove Theresa now owns 2,811 shares of Immunogen, Inc., valued at $2,764,858 using the latest closing price.

Wingrove Theresa, the SVP OF REGULATORY AFFAIRS of Immunogen, Inc., sale 192,013 shares at $15.44 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Wingrove Theresa is holding 2,811 shares at $2,964,681 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-203.06 for the present operating margin

+98.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Immunogen, Inc. stands at -204.93. The total capital return value is set at -75.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.74. Equity return is now at value -49.15, with -32.03 for asset returns.

Based on Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN), the company’s capital structure generated 30.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.31. Total debt to assets is 13.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.