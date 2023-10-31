Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Corteva Inc’s (CTVA) Stock

The stock of Corteva Inc (CTVA) has gone down by -1.13% for the week, with a -5.75% drop in the past month and a -13.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.22% for CTVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.26% for CTVA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) Right Now?

Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CTVA is at 0.82. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CTVA is $65.30, which is $18.39 above the current market price. The public float for CTVA is 708.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.18% of that float. The average trading volume for CTVA on October 31, 2023 was 3.98M shares.

CTVA) stock’s latest price update

Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.84 compared to its previous closing price of 47.82. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-30 that While President Joe Biden might not approve of this message, it may be time for investors to consider safe stocks to buy. Safety? In this environment?

CTVA Trading at -4.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -3.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTVA fell by -1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.75. In addition, Corteva Inc saw -17.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTVA starting from ANDERSON DAVID J, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $52.97 back on Sep 15. After this action, ANDERSON DAVID J now owns 65,308 shares of Corteva Inc, valued at $105,940 using the latest closing price.

Magro Charles V., the Chief Executive Officer of Corteva Inc, purchase 40,000 shares at $60.64 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Magro Charles V. is holding 126,095 shares at $2,425,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.84 for the present operating margin

+35.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corteva Inc stands at +6.90. The total capital return value is set at 6.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.48. Equity return is now at value 4.27, with 2.61 for asset returns.

Based on Corteva Inc (CTVA), the company’s capital structure generated 6.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.49. Total debt to assets is 4.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Corteva Inc (CTVA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.