Understanding the 9.71% Volatility Levels of Hyzon Motors Inc’s (HYZN) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Hyzon Motors Inc (HYZN) has gone down by -2.20% for the week, with a -36.31% drop in the past month and a -59.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.71% for HYZN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.65% for HYZN’s stock, with a -31.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ: HYZN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 3.17.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for HYZN is 90.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HYZN on October 31, 2023 was 688.79K shares.

HYZN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ: HYZN) has decreased by -8.41 when compared to last closing price of 0.87.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Green Stock News reported 2023-08-30 that Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ: HYZN), a global supplier of zero-emission heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles, has successfully completed Hyzon’s first commercial trip using a liquid hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (LH2 FCEV). The journey, starting in Temple, TX and delivering to eight customers near Dallas, covered over 540 miles in 16 hours, even in temperatures over 100°F.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYZN stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for HYZN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HYZN in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $3 based on the research report published on August 05, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HYZN Trading at -32.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.34%, as shares sank -34.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYZN fell by -2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0647. In addition, Hyzon Motors Inc saw -48.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYZN starting from HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES, who sale 3,769,592 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Dec 27. After this action, HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES now owns 151,869,414 shares of Hyzon Motors Inc, valued at $6,446,002 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYZN

Equity return is now at value -50.23, with -41.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hyzon Motors Inc (HYZN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.