Understanding the 2.22% Volatility Levels of Dow Inc’s (DOW) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Dow Inc (DOW) has seen a 0.21% increase in the past week, with a -6.25% drop in the past month, and a -13.34% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for DOW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.04% for DOW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) Right Now?

Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DOW is 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 20 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DOW is $55.17, which is $6.83 above the current price. The public float for DOW is 699.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOW on October 31, 2023 was 4.09M shares.

DOW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) has jumped by 0.48 compared to previous close of 48.11. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-30 that Wall Street analysts typically go into hiding every three months when the long-awaited earnings season kicks off, making them earn their paychecks through long hours of due diligence and financial modeling. This time, you bet they had to dig into 3M Company NYSE: MMM and its unusually high potential.

DOW Trading at -6.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares sank -5.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOW rose by +0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.71. In addition, Dow Inc saw -4.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOW starting from Dial Debra L., who purchase 400 shares at the price of $54.17 back on Apr 28. After this action, Dial Debra L. now owns 2,025 shares of Dow Inc, valued at $21,668 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.37 for the present operating margin

+13.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dow Inc stands at +8.01. The total capital return value is set at 14.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.02. Equity return is now at value 6.88, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Dow Inc (DOW), the company’s capital structure generated 80.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.64. Total debt to assets is 27.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dow Inc (DOW) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.