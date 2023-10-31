UBS Group AG (UBS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.41 in comparison to its previous close of 23.71, however, the company has experienced a -1.91% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-26 that Europe’s car sector is experiencing a significant shortening of order backlogs, signalling weakening steel demand by the end of the year and having implications for steel makers in Europe and platinum miners. Another risk is the growing cost advantage of Chinese EV producers, driven by their 25% lower production costs compared to traditional OEMs.

Is It Worth Investing in UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) is 2.26x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UBS is 1.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for UBS Group AG (UBS) is $29.97, which is $6.59 above the current market price. The public float for UBS is 2.83B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.45% of that float. On October 31, 2023, UBS’s average trading volume was 3.17M shares.

UBS’s Market Performance

UBS stock saw a decrease of -1.91% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.04% and a quarterly a decrease of 9.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.45% for UBS Group AG (UBS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.45% for UBS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.61% for the last 200 days.

UBS Trading at -6.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares sank -1.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBS fell by -1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.19. In addition, UBS Group AG saw 26.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for UBS Group AG stands at +22.19. The total capital return value is set at 3.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.30. Equity return is now at value 46.28, with 2.38 for asset returns.

Based on UBS Group AG (UBS), the company’s capital structure generated 367.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.61. Total debt to assets is 18.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 308.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of UBS Group AG (UBS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.