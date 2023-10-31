TREX Co., Inc. (TREX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

TREX Co., Inc. (NYSE: TREX)’s stock price has increased by 1.91 compared to its previous closing price of 55.30. However, the company has seen a 0.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-30 that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Viktoriia Nakhla – IR Bryan Fairbanks – President & CEO Amy Fernandez – Vice President, General Counsel Brad McDonald – Chief Accounting Officer Kara Strosnider – Director of Financial Planning and Analysis Amy Fernandez – Vice President, General Counsel Brenda Lovcik – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants John Lovallo – UBS Susan Maklari – Goldman Sachs Ryan Merkel – William Blair Joseph Ahlersmeyer – Deutsche Bank Jeffrey Stevenson – Loop Capital Keith Hughes – SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Noah Murkowsko – Stephens Alexander Rygiel – B. Riley Philip Ng – Jefferies Stanley Elliott – Stifel Tim Wojs – Baird Rafe Jadrosich – Bank of America Michael Rehaut – JPMorgan Kurt Yinger – D.A.

Is It Worth Investing in TREX Co., Inc. (NYSE: TREX) Right Now?

TREX Co., Inc. (NYSE: TREX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TREX is 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for TREX is $73.83, which is $18.11 above the current price. The public float for TREX is 107.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TREX on October 31, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

TREX’s Market Performance

TREX stock saw a decrease of 0.13% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.65% and a quarterly a decrease of -25.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.37% for TREX Co., Inc. (TREX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.06% for TREX stock, with a simple moving average of -4.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TREX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TREX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TREX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TREX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $78 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TREX Trading at -10.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TREX rose by +0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.84. In addition, TREX Co., Inc. saw 33.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TREX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.70 for the present operating margin

+36.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for TREX Co., Inc. stands at +16.69. The total capital return value is set at 34.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.50. Equity return is now at value 31.01, with 21.05 for asset returns.

Based on TREX Co., Inc. (TREX), the company’s capital structure generated 48.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.84. Total debt to assets is 26.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.83 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TREX Co., Inc. (TREX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.