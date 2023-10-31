TransUnion (TRU) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TRU is 1.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TRU is $67.83, which is $24.53 above the current price. The public float for TRU is 192.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRU on October 31, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.69 in relation to its previous close of 43.60. However, the company has experienced a -33.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-27 that TransUnion announced disappointing quarterly results and reduced its full-year outlook. Management insists the company is executing well but lowered guidance on moderated growth expectations for the U.S. and U.K.

TRU’s Market Performance

TransUnion (TRU) has experienced a -33.23% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -39.69% drop in the past month, and a -45.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.32% for TRU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -32.27% for TRU stock, with a simple moving average of -38.72% for the last 200 days.

TRU Trading at -40.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.53%, as shares sank -38.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRU fell by -33.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.56. In addition, TransUnion saw -23.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRU starting from CHAOUKI STEVEN M, who sale 1,276 shares at the price of $71.43 back on Oct 02. After this action, CHAOUKI STEVEN M now owns 56,860 shares of TransUnion, valued at $91,145 using the latest closing price.

CHAOUKI STEVEN M, the President, US Markets & CI of TransUnion, sale 1,277 shares at $82.06 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that CHAOUKI STEVEN M is holding 58,136 shares at $104,791 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.98 for the present operating margin

+53.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for TransUnion stands at +6.80. The total capital return value is set at 6.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.51. Equity return is now at value -6.53, with -2.29 for asset returns.

Based on TransUnion (TRU), the company’s capital structure generated 139.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.20. Total debt to assets is 49.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TransUnion (TRU) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.