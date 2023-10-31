Trading Update: Oatly Group AB ADR (OTLY) Stock Endures 9.00% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Oatly Group AB ADR (OTLY) has gone down by -5.55% for the week, with a -44.46% drop in the past month and a -66.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.00% for OTLY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.36% for OTLY stock, with a simple moving average of -73.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oatly Group AB ADR (NASDAQ: OTLY) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.33. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Oatly Group AB ADR (OTLY) by analysts is $2.75, which is $2.27 above the current market price. The public float for OTLY is 552.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.32% of that float. On October 31, 2023, the average trading volume of OTLY was 3.79M shares.

OTLY) stock’s latest price update

Oatly Group AB ADR (NASDAQ: OTLY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.54 in relation to its previous close of 0.48. However, the company has experienced a -5.55% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Invezz reported 2023-10-20 that The last decade was a boom period for technology startups, with some analysts comparing it with the dot com bubble. Buoyed by low-interest rates, venture capital firms invested in thousands of companies.

OTLY Trading at -46.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.67%, as shares sank -41.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTLY fell by -5.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6015. In addition, Oatly Group AB ADR saw -72.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OTLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.55 for the present operating margin

+9.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oatly Group AB ADR stands at -54.35. The total capital return value is set at -29.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.90. Equity return is now at value -50.28, with -27.72 for asset returns.

Based on Oatly Group AB ADR (OTLY), the company’s capital structure generated 19.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.09. Total debt to assets is 12.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Oatly Group AB ADR (OTLY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.