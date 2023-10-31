Trading Update: Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Stock Endures 1.38% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) has gone down by -1.21% for the week, with a -4.07% drop in the past month and a -2.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.38% for CSCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.22% for CSCO stock, with a simple moving average of 1.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Right Now?

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.79x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) by analysts is $58.19, which is $6.62 above the current market price. The public float for CSCO is 4.04B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.10% of that float. On October 31, 2023, the average trading volume of CSCO was 17.03M shares.

CSCO) stock’s latest price update

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.02 in relation to its previous close of 51.56. However, the company has experienced a -1.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-30 that Let’s be clear: the Nasdaq index has done very well in 2023. The emergence of generative AI has propelled the leading tech firms much higher this year, leading to strong returns.

CSCO Trading at -5.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares sank -5.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSCO fell by -1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.15. In addition, Cisco Systems, Inc. saw 8.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSCO starting from Stahlkopf Deborah L, who sale 3,022 shares at the price of $56.22 back on Sep 13. After this action, Stahlkopf Deborah L now owns 169,396 shares of Cisco Systems, Inc., valued at $169,900 using the latest closing price.

Sharritts Jeffery S., the EVP & Chief Cust & Prtnr Offcr of Cisco Systems, Inc., sale 2,421 shares at $56.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Sharritts Jeffery S. is holding 229,351 shares at $136,116 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.25 for the present operating margin

+62.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cisco Systems, Inc. stands at +22.13. Equity return is now at value 29.99, with 12.88 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.