Trading Update: American Tower Corp. (AMT) Stock Endures 2.92% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, AMT stock has gone up by 8.38%, with a monthly gain of 4.98% and a quarterly plunge of -9.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.92% for American Tower Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.81% for AMT’s stock, with a -10.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Tower Corp. (NYSE: AMT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Tower Corp. (NYSE: AMT) is 113.15x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMT is 0.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for American Tower Corp. (AMT) is $206.75, which is $34.11 above the current market price. The public float for AMT is 463.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.97% of that float. On October 31, 2023, AMT’s average trading volume was 2.05M shares.

AMT) stock’s latest price update

American Tower Corp. (NYSE: AMT)’s stock price has plunge by 0.38relation to previous closing price of 171.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.38% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-30 that REITs have underperformed in the past year-and-a-half, causing concern among investors. It is important to consider leverage levels and balance sheets when comparing REITs in different economic climates. Selecting REITs with rock-solid balance sheets and high-quality management is crucial for navigating market uncertainty.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMT stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for AMT by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for AMT in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $208 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMT Trading at 1.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares surge +6.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMT rose by +8.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $163.70. In addition, American Tower Corp. saw -18.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMT starting from HORMATS ROBERT D, who sale 150 shares at the price of $166.39 back on Oct 16. After this action, HORMATS ROBERT D now owns 6,943 shares of American Tower Corp., valued at $24,958 using the latest closing price.

HORMATS ROBERT D, the Director of American Tower Corp., sale 150 shares at $163.63 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that HORMATS ROBERT D is holding 7,093 shares at $24,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.01 for the present operating margin

+38.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Tower Corp. stands at +16.49. The total capital return value is set at 5.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.56. Equity return is now at value 13.21, with 1.08 for asset returns.

Based on American Tower Corp. (AMT), the company’s capital structure generated 844.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.41. Total debt to assets is 70.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 749.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of American Tower Corp. (AMT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.