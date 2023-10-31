The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Tenaris S.A. ADR’s (TS) Stock

The stock of Tenaris S.A. ADR (TS) has gone down by -2.88% for the week, with a 0.16% rise in the past month and a -5.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.94% for TS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.56% for TS stock, with a simple moving average of 1.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenaris S.A. ADR (NYSE: TS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tenaris S.A. ADR (NYSE: TS) is 5.10x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TS is 1.47. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Tenaris S.A. ADR (TS) is $40.03, which is $8.38 above the current market price. The public float for TS is 589.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.58% of that float. On October 31, 2023, TS’s average trading volume was 1.87M shares.

TS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tenaris S.A. ADR (NYSE: TS) has surged by 0.73 when compared to previous closing price of 31.42, but the company has seen a -2.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-10 that While several market ideas have blossomed this year, many are overpriced, which naturally draws eyes to the best value stocks to buy. Here, we’re talking about publicly traded securities that trade at a lower price relative to fundamental metrics, most commonly sales or earnings.

Analysts’ Opinion of TS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $41.80 based on the research report published on June 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TS Trading at -1.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +3.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TS fell by -2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.21. In addition, Tenaris S.A. ADR saw -9.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.84 for the present operating margin

+39.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenaris S.A. ADR stands at +21.71. The total capital return value is set at 23.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.38. Equity return is now at value 25.93, with 20.69 for asset returns.

Based on Tenaris S.A. ADR (TS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.70. Total debt to assets is 4.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tenaris S.A. ADR (TS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.