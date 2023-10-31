The -14.83% Simple Moving Average of Secoo Holding Ltd ADR’s (SECO) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (SECO) has gone down by -15.40% for the week, with a 165.02% rise in the past month and a 35.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 43.21% for SECO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.09% for SECO’s stock, with a -14.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: SECO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SECO is at -0.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SECO is $1359.01, which is $209.07 above the current market price. The public float for SECO is 5.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.27% of that float. The average trading volume for SECO on October 31, 2023 was 3.30M shares.

SECO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: SECO) has dropped by -9.21 compared to previous close of 0.95. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -15.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-12 that Secoo (NASDAQ: SECO ) stock is experiencing a massive rally on Thursday despite a lack of news from the Chinese shopping company. There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that would explain why SECO stock is up today.

SECO Trading at 58.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 43.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.26%, as shares surge +169.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SECO fell by -15.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7705. In addition, Secoo Holding Ltd ADR saw -53.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.82 for the present operating margin

+3.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Secoo Holding Ltd ADR stands at -18.07. The total capital return value is set at -17.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.03.

Based on Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (SECO), the company’s capital structure generated 78.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.06. Total debt to assets is 31.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 57.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (SECO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.