The -13.88% Decline of Pioneer Natural Resources Co.’s (PXD) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) has gone down by -3.38% for the week, with a 4.08% rise in the past month and a 6.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.24% for PXD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.45% for PXD’s stock, with a 9.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE: PXD) Right Now?

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE: PXD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.18x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) by analysts is $261.10, which is $22.19 above the current market price. The public float for PXD is 231.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.29% of that float. On October 31, 2023, the average trading volume of PXD was 2.69M shares.

PXD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE: PXD) has surged by 0.05 when compared to previous closing price of 238.79, but the company has seen a -3.38% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that Since Pioneer Natural (PXD) is a leading upstream energy firm, the favorable oil price is likely to have aided Q3 earnings.

Analysts’ Opinion of PXD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PXD stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for PXD by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for PXD in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $246 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PXD Trading at 0.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +6.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXD fell by -3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $240.70. In addition, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. saw 8.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXD starting from Hernandez Jacinto J, who purchase 198 shares at the price of $247.13 back on Nov 09. After this action, Hernandez Jacinto J now owns 2,158 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Co., valued at $48,932 using the latest closing price.

Hernandez Jacinto J, the Director of Pioneer Natural Resources Co., purchase 390 shares at $254.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Hernandez Jacinto J is holding 1,960 shares at $99,401 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.41 for the present operating margin

+43.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. stands at +32.11. The total capital return value is set at 35.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.14. Equity return is now at value 25.23, with 15.87 for asset returns.

Based on Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD), the company’s capital structure generated 25.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.37. Total debt to assets is 15.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.