The -13.88% Decline of ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s (IBN) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, IBN stock has gone up by 0.04%, with a monthly decline of -2.51% and a quarterly plunge of -8.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.15% for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.21% for IBN’s stock, with a 0.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN) is 16.46x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IBN is 0.97. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 41 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) is $28.61, which is $6.07 above the current market price. The public float for IBN is 3.50B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.42% of that float. On October 31, 2023, IBN’s average trading volume was 3.97M shares.

IBN) stock’s latest price update

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN)’s stock price has increased by 2.04 compared to its previous closing price of 22.09. However, the company has seen a 0.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that Rise in loan balance, higher NII and non-interest income, and improving credit quality support ICICI Bank’s (IBN) fiscal Q2 earnings.

IBN Trading at -2.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.09%, as shares sank -2.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBN rose by +0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.57. In addition, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR saw 2.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.59 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR stands at +18.27. The total capital return value is set at 13.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.57. Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 2.03 for asset returns.

Based on ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN), the company’s capital structure generated 95.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.92. Total debt to assets is 10.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.