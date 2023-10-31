The -13.88% Decline of Celsius Holdings Inc’s (CELH) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, CELH stock has gone down by -11.07%, with a monthly decline of -12.64% and a quarterly surge of 9.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.67% for Celsius Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.02% for CELH’s stock, with a 14.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.84.

The public float for CELH is 38.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 27.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CELH on October 31, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

CELH) stock’s latest price update

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH)’s stock price has dropped by -5.61 in relation to previous closing price of 161.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-27 that On top of robust revenue growth, all three have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, reflecting optimism among analysts.

CELH Trading at -14.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares sank -5.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELH fell by -10.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $163.06. In addition, Celsius Holdings Inc saw 46.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELH starting from Castaldo Nicholas, who sale 55,000 shares at the price of $181.58 back on Aug 23. After this action, Castaldo Nicholas now owns 110,491 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc, valued at $9,986,900 using the latest closing price.

David Toby, the Executive Vice President of Celsius Holdings Inc, sale 54,941 shares at $178.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that David Toby is holding 37,576 shares at $9,794,870 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.14 for the present operating margin

+41.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celsius Holdings Inc stands at -28.65. The total capital return value is set at -29.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.59. Equity return is now at value -18.47, with -12.62 for asset returns.

Based on Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.14. Total debt to assets is 0.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.60.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.