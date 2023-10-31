Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) has gone down by -6.37% for the week, with a -20.69% drop in the past month and a -29.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.86% for THC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.65% for THC’s stock, with a -21.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: THC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: THC) is 11.80x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for THC is 2.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) is $86.94, which is $38.4 above the current market price. The public float for THC is 98.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.75% of that float. On October 31, 2023, THC’s average trading volume was 1.44M shares.

The stock of Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: THC) has decreased by -1.45 when compared to last closing price of 53.25.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-30 that Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Will McDowell – VP, IR Saum Sutaria – CEO Daniel Cancelmi – EVP and CFO Sun Park – EVP Conference Call Participants Josh Raskin – Nephron Research Stephen Baxter – Wells Fargo Whit Mayo – Leerink Partners Justin Lake – Wolfe Research Kevin Fischbeck – Bank of America A.J. Rice – UBS Jamie Perse – Goldman Sachs Calvin Sternick – JPMorgan Pito Chickering – Deutsche Bank John Ransom – Raymond James Ben Hendrix – RBC Capital Markets Jason Cassorla – Citigroup Brian Tanquilut – Jefferies Sarah James – Cantor Fitzgerald Operator Good afternoon.

Analysts’ Opinion of THC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THC stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for THC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for THC in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $73 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

THC Trading at -20.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares sank -16.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THC fell by -5.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.31. In addition, Tenet Healthcare Corp. saw 7.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THC starting from Arbour Paola M, who sale 38,556 shares at the price of $75.22 back on Jun 02. After this action, Arbour Paola M now owns 33,006 shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp., valued at $2,900,338 using the latest closing price.

Arnst Thomas W, the EVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC of Tenet Healthcare Corp., sale 21,178 shares at $73.12 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Arnst Thomas W is holding 0 shares at $1,548,602 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.57 for the present operating margin

+11.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenet Healthcare Corp. stands at +2.14. The total capital return value is set at 10.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.37. Equity return is now at value 34.75, with 1.72 for asset returns.

Based on Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC), the company’s capital structure generated 1,430.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.46. Total debt to assets is 60.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,399.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.