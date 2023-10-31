Tempo Automation Holdings Inc (TMPO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TMPO)’s stock price has decreased by -2.31 compared to its previous closing price of 0.12. However, the company has seen a -26.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-04-25 that Penny stocks under $1 to watch this week. The post 10 Top Penny Stocks To Watch Under $1 appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

Is It Worth Investing in Tempo Automation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TMPO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TMPO is 1.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc (TMPO) is $5.00, which is $4.88 above the current market price. The public float for TMPO is 12.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.00% of that float. On October 31, 2023, TMPO’s average trading volume was 2.25M shares.

TMPO’s Market Performance

The stock of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc (TMPO) has seen a -26.08% decrease in the past week, with a -18.54% drop in the past month, and a -56.40% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 26.60% for TMPO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.81% for TMPO stock, with a simple moving average of -79.68% for the last 200 days.

TMPO Trading at -38.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.01%, as shares sank -17.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMPO fell by -26.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1461. In addition, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc saw -84.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TMPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-392.08 for the present operating margin

+10.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc stands at -1202.18. The total capital return value is set at -46.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -163.35. Equity return is now at value -1344.30, with -311.28 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc (TMPO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.