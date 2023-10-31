Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, TPST stock has gone down by -10.85%, with a monthly gain of 1101.20% and a quarterly surge of 285.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 51.24% for Tempest Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.94% for TPST’s stock, with a 120.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPST) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -1.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) is $21.67, which is $17.97 above the current market price. The public float for TPST is 7.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 28.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TPST on October 31, 2023 was 8.96M shares.

TPST) stock’s latest price update

Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPST)’s stock price has decreased by -4.65 compared to its previous closing price of 3.88. However, the company has seen a -10.85% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-17 that Remarkably, the stock did not have fundamentally changing news. It did not rocket higher on breaking news that would typically be associated with the whopping gains it experienced.

TPST Trading at 105.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 51.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.24%, as shares surge +1,163.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +496.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPST fell by -8.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +119.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.95. In addition, Tempest Therapeutics Inc saw 221.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TPST

The total capital return value is set at -73.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -77.61. Equity return is now at value -166.57, with -65.17 for asset returns.

Based on Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST), the company’s capital structure generated 122.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.98. Total debt to assets is 47.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.