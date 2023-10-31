Teck Resources Ltd’s (TECK) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) has gone down by -8.83% for the week, with a -17.78% drop in the past month and a -18.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.43% for TECK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.92% for TECK’s stock, with a -13.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK) is 11.38x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TECK is 1.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) is $49.34, which is $13.91 above the current market price. The public float for TECK is 505.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.17% of that float. On October 31, 2023, TECK’s average trading volume was 3.23M shares.

TECK) stock’s latest price update

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.94 in comparison to its previous close of 36.13, however, the company has experienced a -8.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-27 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Analysts’ Opinion of TECK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TECK stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TECK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TECK in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $52 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TECK Trading at -12.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TECK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares sank -14.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TECK fell by -8.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.02. In addition, Teck Resources Ltd saw -5.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TECK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.81 for the present operating margin

+48.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teck Resources Ltd stands at +23.61. The total capital return value is set at 21.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.25. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 4.22 for asset returns.

Based on Teck Resources Ltd (TECK), the company’s capital structure generated 39.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.22. Total debt to assets is 19.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.