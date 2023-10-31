Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.00 compared to its previous closing price of 2.10. However, the company has seen a gain of 20.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-05-01 that More low float penny stocks to watch. The post 7 Low Float Penny Stocks To Watch After SNTG Stock Explodes appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

Is It Worth Investing in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Right Now?

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.34. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TANH is 1.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TANH on October 31, 2023 was 598.99K shares.

TANH’s Market Performance

The stock of Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) has seen a 20.31% increase in the past week, with a 71.10% rise in the past month, and a -14.45% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 30.52% for TANH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 47.30% for TANH’s stock, with a -0.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TANH Trading at 34.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TANH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 30.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.67%, as shares surge +83.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TANH rose by +20.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.62. In addition, Tantech Holdings Ltd saw 7.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TANH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.55 for the present operating margin

+18.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tantech Holdings Ltd stands at +5.65. The total capital return value is set at 3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.58. Equity return is now at value 2.60, with 2.25 for asset returns.

Based on Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH), the company’s capital structure generated 4.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.11. Total debt to assets is 3.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.88.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.