Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM)’s stock price has plunge by 0.08relation to previous closing price of 85.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.54% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-29 that Poor sales of smartphones have weighed on TSMC in 2023. The company is witnessing an increase in sales of its 5nm chips, which is not surprising given the robust AI-driven demand.

Is It Worth Investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) Right Now?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TSM is 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 26 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TSM is $111.24, which is $25.18 above the current price. The public float for TSM is 5.19B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TSM on October 31, 2023 was 8.59M shares.

TSM’s Market Performance

TSM’s stock has seen a -5.54% decrease for the week, with a -0.97% drop in the past month and a -12.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.87% for TSM’s stock, with a -7.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TSM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TSM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $105 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSM Trading at -4.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares sank -1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSM fell by -5.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.44. In addition, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR saw 15.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.54 for the present operating margin

+58.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR stands at +44.90. The total capital return value is set at 33.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.73. Equity return is now at value 30.39, with 18.23 for asset returns.

Based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM), the company’s capital structure generated 30.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.22. Total debt to assets is 17.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.