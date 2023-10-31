Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc’s (SHO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) has seen a 1.08% increase in the past week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month, and a -7.43% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for SHO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.13% for SHO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO) is 22.27x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SHO is 1.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) is $9.79, which is $0.44 above the current market price. The public float for SHO is 205.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.79% of that float. On October 31, 2023, SHO’s average trading volume was 2.35M shares.

SHO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO) has increased by 3.43 when compared to last closing price of 9.04.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-18 that While it’s an uncomfortable topic, every investor must face the prospect of stocks to sell. Like it or not, market success doesn’t just come down to picking winners.

SHO Trading at 1.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares sank -0.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHO rose by +1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.36. In addition, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc saw -3.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SHO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+21.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc stands at +9.52. The total capital return value is set at 3.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.16. Equity return is now at value 4.83, with 3.29 for asset returns.

Based on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO), the company’s capital structure generated 39.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.52. Total debt to assets is 26.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.