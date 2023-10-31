Stellantis N.V (STLA) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, STLA stock has gone down by -4.96%, with a monthly decline of -5.91% and a quarterly plunge of -10.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.11% for Stellantis N.V The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.16% for STLA stock, with a simple moving average of 1.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA) Right Now?

Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for STLA is 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for STLA is $24.94, which is $6.94 above the current price. The public float for STLA is 2.15B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STLA on October 31, 2023 was 7.04M shares.

STLA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA) has decreased by -0.22 when compared to last closing price of 18.04. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.96% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-10-30 that The United Auto Workers (UAW) union reached a tentative agreement with General Motors on Monday, signaling an end to walkouts that have cost the No. 1 Detroit automaker more than $400 million a week.

STLA Trading at -4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares sank -4.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STLA fell by -4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.14. In addition, Stellantis N.V saw 26.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STLA starting from Stellantis N.V., who purchase 12,313,234 shares at the price of $5.68 back on Oct 16. After this action, Stellantis N.V. now owns 31,048,137 shares of Stellantis N.V, valued at $69,999,504 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.74 for the present operating margin

+18.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stellantis N.V stands at +9.35. The total capital return value is set at 22.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.76. Equity return is now at value 27.34, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Stellantis N.V (STLA), the company’s capital structure generated 37.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.39. Total debt to assets is 14.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Stellantis N.V (STLA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.