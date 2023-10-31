SRM Entertainment Inc (SRM) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SRM is 2.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.48% of that float. The average trading volume for SRM on October 31, 2023 was 218.82K shares.

SRM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SRM Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: SRM) has jumped by 20.20 compared to previous close of 1.51. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SRM’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 10.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.71% for SRM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.36% for SRM’s stock, with a -6.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SRM Trading at 0.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.64%, as shares sank -13.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRM rose by +13.04%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6761. In addition, SRM Entertainment Inc saw -63.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SRM Entertainment Inc (SRM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.