SPI Energy Co Ltd (SPI): A Technical Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SPI Energy Co Ltd (SPI) is $3.00, which is $2.43 above the current market price. The public float for SPI is 22.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPI on October 31, 2023 was 77.92K shares.

SPI) stock’s latest price update

SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ: SPI)’s stock price has dropped by -9.38 in relation to previous closing price of 0.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-10-16 that MCCLELLAN PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) (the “Company”), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar, storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, announces its wholly-owned subsidiary, Solar4America (S4A), a Sacramento, Calif.

SPI’s Market Performance

SPI’s stock has fallen by -15.71% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -28.31% and a quarterly drop of -56.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.25% for SPI Energy Co Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.56% for SPI’s stock, with a -53.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPI stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for SPI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPI in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $12 based on the research report published on September 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SPI Trading at -32.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.96%, as shares sank -19.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPI fell by -15.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6967. In addition, SPI Energy Co Ltd saw -33.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SPI Energy Co Ltd (SPI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.