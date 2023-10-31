Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SIRI is 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SIRI is $4.99, which is $0.81 above the current price. The public float for SIRI is 623.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 28.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SIRI on October 31, 2023 was 15.46M shares.

The stock price of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) has surged by 1.46 when compared to previous closing price of 4.12, but the company has seen a -6.70% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-30 that Trading penny stocks can be a risky endeavor, but having access to quality news and information can help mitigate some of that risk. As an investor or trader, it’s critical to understand how news events can impact penny stocks and how to use news to your advantage when developing your trading strategy.

SIRI’s Market Performance

SIRI’s stock has fallen by -6.70% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.52% and a quarterly drop of -16.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.65% for Sirius XM Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.57% for SIRI’s stock, with a -4.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIRI stocks, with Pivotal Research Group repeating the rating for SIRI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SIRI in the upcoming period, according to Pivotal Research Group is $5 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SIRI Trading at -3.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares sank -3.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIRI fell by -6.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.47. In addition, Sirius XM Holdings Inc saw -28.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIRI starting from Witz Jennifer C, who purchase 250,000 shares at the price of $4.11 back on Aug 28. After this action, Witz Jennifer C now owns 2,812,000 shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc, valued at $1,026,900 using the latest closing price.

Hickenlooper Robin S, the Director of Sirius XM Holdings Inc, sale 11,000 shares at $3.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Hickenlooper Robin S is holding 94,765 shares at $41,910 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.33 for the present operating margin

+43.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sirius XM Holdings Inc stands at +13.47. The total capital return value is set at 32.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.