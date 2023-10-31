Should You Invest in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for SPR is $26.19, which is $4.57 above the current market price. The public float for SPR is 104.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.24% of that float. The average trading volume for SPR on October 31, 2023 was 4.55M shares.

The stock price of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPR) has surged by 1.65 when compared to previous closing price of 21.27, but the company has seen a -1.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-25 that One aircraft company that hasn’t benefited from the travel recovery is Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. NYSE: SPR. The Kansas-based plane parts manufacturer has been grounded by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, fewer orders, labor costs and lingering supply chain issues.

SPR’s Market Performance

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) has experienced a -1.41% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 33.95% rise in the past month, and a -31.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.68% for SPR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.05% for SPR stock, with a simple moving average of -20.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPR stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for SPR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SPR in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $29 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPR Trading at 15.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares surge +28.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPR fell by -1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.03. In addition, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc saw -26.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPR starting from Ward Damon Christopher, who sale 685 shares at the price of $34.45 back on Feb 27. After this action, Ward Damon Christopher now owns 10,182 shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc, valued at $23,598 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON ROBERT D, the Director of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc, sale 500 shares at $26.29 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that JOHNSON ROBERT D is holding 17,641 shares at $13,145 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.37 for the present operating margin

+1.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc stands at -10.85. The total capital return value is set at -6.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.78. Equity return is now at value -543.53, with -12.68 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.