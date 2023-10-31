Should You Invest in Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR (OLK) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for OLK is at 0.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OLK is $26.00, which is $1.26 above the current market price. The public float for OLK is 122.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.03% of that float. The average trading volume for OLK on October 31, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

OLK) stock’s latest price update

Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR (NASDAQ: OLK)’s stock price has increased by 0.16 compared to its previous closing price of 24.70. However, the company has seen a -0.92% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-17 that Thermo Fisher Scientific plans to acquire Olink for $3.1 billion. The deal would add Olink’s proteomics technology to Thermo Fisher’s life sciences solutions.

OLK’s Market Performance

OLK’s stock has fallen by -0.92% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 70.50% and a quarterly rise of 45.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.80% for Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.17% for OLK stock, with a simple moving average of 25.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLK stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for OLK by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for OLK in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $27 based on the research report published on January 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OLK Trading at 44.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.80%, as shares surge +72.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLK fell by -0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.28. In addition, Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR saw -2.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.02 for the present operating margin

+57.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR stands at -9.19. The total capital return value is set at -6.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.86. Equity return is now at value -4.09, with -3.59 for asset returns.

Based on Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR (OLK), the company’s capital structure generated 2.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.25. Total debt to assets is 1.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Olink Holding AB (publ) ADR (OLK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.