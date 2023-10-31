Should You Invest in Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) Now?

Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE: HRL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HRL is at 0.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HRL is $34.61, which is $2.55 above the current market price. The public float for HRL is 288.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.26% of that float. The average trading volume for HRL on October 31, 2023 was 2.57M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

HRL) stock’s latest price update

Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE: HRL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.13 in relation to its previous close of 31.39. However, the company has experienced a 3.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-30 that AUSTIN, Minn., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, invites interested parties to participate in a webcast and conference call with Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer; Jacinth Smiley, executive vice president and chief financial officer; and Deanna Brady, executive vice president, Retail; to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and full-year financial results.

HRL’s Market Performance

HRL’s stock has risen by 3.55% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.70% and a quarterly drop of -21.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.03% for Hormel Foods Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.49% for HRL’s stock, with a -19.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HRL Trading at -12.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares sank -14.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRL rose by +3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.65. In addition, Hormel Foods Corp. saw -29.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRL starting from Myers Kevin L, who sale 5,200 shares at the price of $30.93 back on Oct 13. After this action, Myers Kevin L now owns 38,937 shares of Hormel Foods Corp., valued at $160,855 using the latest closing price.

Lilly Pierre M, the SVP & CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER of Hormel Foods Corp., purchase 1,454 shares at $37.25 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Lilly Pierre M is holding 1,454 shares at $54,153 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.04 for the present operating margin

+17.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hormel Foods Corp. stands at +8.03. The total capital return value is set at 11.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.42. Equity return is now at value 11.64, with 6.61 for asset returns.

Based on Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL), the company’s capital structure generated 44.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.94. Total debt to assets is 25.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.