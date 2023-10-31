Sempra (SRE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sempra (NYSE: SRE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.33 compared to its previous closing price of 69.72. However, the company has seen a 1.98% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-23 that Multiple natural gas export terminals are set to begin operations, increasing LNG exports from 14 BCF/d to over 26.5 BCF/day by 2030. Projects under construction such as Corpus Christi Stage 3, ECA Phase 1 and Port Arthur Phase 1 headline meaningful growth for Cheniere and Sempra. Both Cheniere and Sempra’s LNG export divisions are in growth mode which can translate into high levels of free cash flow in the next 3 to 5 years.

Is It Worth Investing in Sempra (NYSE: SRE) Right Now?

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.61x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.74. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sempra (SRE) by analysts is $81.68, which is $12.19 above the current market price. The public float for SRE is 629.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.02% of that float. On October 31, 2023, the average trading volume of SRE was 2.53M shares.

SRE’s Market Performance

SRE stock saw an increase of 1.98% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.15% and a quarterly increase of -5.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.39% for Sempra (SRE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.12% for SRE’s stock, with a -6.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SRE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SRE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $156 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SRE Trading at -0.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +6.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRE rose by +1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.93. In addition, Sempra saw -10.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRE starting from Martin Jeffrey W, who sale 19,260 shares at the price of $146.09 back on Mar 15. After this action, Martin Jeffrey W now owns 1 shares of Sempra, valued at $2,813,736 using the latest closing price.

MIHALIK TREVOR I, the Executive VP and CFO of Sempra, sale 2,306 shares at $148.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that MIHALIK TREVOR I is holding 21,362 shares at $342,441 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.67 for the present operating margin

+26.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sempra stands at +13.75. The total capital return value is set at 6.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.30. Equity return is now at value 9.28, with 3.21 for asset returns.

Based on Sempra (SRE), the company’s capital structure generated 108.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.07. Total debt to assets is 37.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sempra (SRE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.