SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ICU)’s stock price has decreased by -1.96 compared to its previous closing price of 1.02. However, the company has seen a 37.55% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-30 that Trading penny stocks can be a risky endeavor, but having access to quality news and information can help mitigate some of that risk. As an investor or trader, it’s critical to understand how news events can impact penny stocks and how to use news to your advantage when developing your trading strategy.

Is It Worth Investing in SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ICU) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ICU is -1.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ICU is $2.00, which is $1.0 above the current price. The public float for ICU is 6.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 23.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ICU on October 31, 2023 was 14.13M shares.

ICU’s Market Performance

ICU stock saw an increase of 37.55% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 278.79% and a quarterly increase of 92.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 29.55% for SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 48.75% for ICU stock, with a simple moving average of -30.88% for the last 200 days.

ICU Trading at 147.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.40%, as shares surge +139.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +255.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICU rose by +37.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7014. In addition, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp saw -75.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICU starting from Chung Kevin, who purchase 12,543 shares at the price of $0.47 back on May 30. After this action, Chung Kevin now owns 68,125 shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp, valued at $5,953 using the latest closing price.

Russell Richard D., the Director of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp, purchase 20,000 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Russell Richard D. is holding 27,978 shares at $10,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICU

The total capital return value is set at -19.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.75. Equity return is now at value -81.52, with -65.59 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.