Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA)’s stock price has increased by 1.04 compared to its previous closing price of 13.41. However, the company has seen a -3.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-09-28 that Yes, it may sound preposterous, but take a look at some equities you probably aren’t familiar with: Omega Healthcare Investors NYSE: OHI, Sabra Health Care REIT NASDAQ: SBRA, and LTC Properties NYSE: LTC.

Is It Worth Investing in Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA) is $14.63, which is $1.07 above the current market price. The public float for SBRA is 227.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SBRA on October 31, 2023 was 2.52M shares.

SBRA’s Market Performance

SBRA stock saw a decrease of -3.21% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.80% and a quarterly a decrease of 4.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.60% for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.69% for SBRA stock, with a simple moving average of 9.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBRA stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for SBRA by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SBRA in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $16 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SBRA Trading at 0.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares sank -0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBRA fell by -3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.07. In addition, Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc saw 9.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBRA starting from Costa Michael Lourenco, who purchase 1,947 shares at the price of $12.63 back on Sep 01. After this action, Costa Michael Lourenco now owns 183,218 shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc, valued at $24,591 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.26 for the present operating margin

+43.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc stands at -12.55. The total capital return value is set at 4.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.37. Equity return is now at value -3.94, with -2.15 for asset returns.

Based on Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA), the company’s capital structure generated 83.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.47. Total debt to assets is 44.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.