Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) has surged by 2.08 when compared to previous closing price of 36.10, but the company has seen a 11.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-30 that Rollins has strong financials and predictable cash flows. The company’s consistent revenue growth and tight profit margins make it a desirable investment. Rollins’ growth strategy is focused on acquisitions, with a history of successful purchases to expand its market presence.

Is It Worth Investing in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) is above average at 44.19x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.68.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is $42.04, which is $5.19 above the current market price. The public float for ROL is 281.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ROL on October 31, 2023 was 2.86M shares.

ROL’s Market Performance

ROL’s stock has seen a 11.09% increase for the week, with a -1.29% drop in the past month and a -9.30% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.62% for Rollins, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.86% for ROL stock, with a simple moving average of -4.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ROL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ROL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $40 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ROL Trading at -0.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROL rose by +11.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.49. In addition, Rollins, Inc. saw 0.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROL starting from Gahlhoff Jerry Jr., who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $38.00 back on Sep 18. After this action, Gahlhoff Jerry Jr. now owns 225,091 shares of Rollins, Inc., valued at $266,000 using the latest closing price.

Hardin Paul Russell, the Director of Rollins, Inc., purchase 5,560 shares at $36.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Hardin Paul Russell is holding 7,927 shares at $200,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.30 for the present operating margin

+48.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rollins, Inc. stands at +13.67. The total capital return value is set at 31.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.47. Equity return is now at value 35.70, with 17.27 for asset returns.

Based on Rollins, Inc. (ROL), the company’s capital structure generated 26.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.97. Total debt to assets is 15.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.18 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rollins, Inc. (ROL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.