Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) has seen a -0.84% decrease in the past week, with a -14.14% drop in the past month, and a -22.24% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for REXR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.86% for REXR stock, with a simple moving average of -22.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE: REXR) Right Now?

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE: REXR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) is $56.86, which is $14.56 above the current market price. The public float for REXR is 210.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of REXR on October 31, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

REXR) stock’s latest price update

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE: REXR)’s stock price has plunge by 1.10relation to previous closing price of 41.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.84% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-24 that Distressed commercial real estate debt in the United States has reached a 10-year high, with office credit being the worst affected. Industrial real estate, particularly warehousing, is performing well due to strong secular growth and increased demand from companies seeking to maintain inventory closer to customers. Rexford Industrial Realty is a promising investment option in the industrial real estate sector, with solid fundamentals, a strong balance sheet, and growth potential.

Analysts’ Opinion of REXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REXR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for REXR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for REXR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $56 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

REXR Trading at -14.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -13.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REXR fell by -0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.17. In addition, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc saw -22.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REXR starting from CLARK LAURA E, who sale 7,410 shares at the price of $54.48 back on Jul 28. After this action, CLARK LAURA E now owns 2,562 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, valued at $403,703 using the latest closing price.

Schwimmer Howard, the Co-CEO, Co-President of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, sale 35,505 shares at $55.94 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Schwimmer Howard is holding 50,862 shares at $1,986,093 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.78 for the present operating margin

+45.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc stands at +26.40. The total capital return value is set at 2.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.23. Equity return is now at value 3.16, with 2.22 for asset returns.

Based on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR), the company’s capital structure generated 31.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.21. Total debt to assets is 22.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.