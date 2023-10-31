Range Resources Corp (RRC) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Range Resources Corp (RRC) has gone up by 2.96% for the week, with a 16.62% rise in the past month and a 13.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.46% for RRC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.28% for RRC’s stock, with a 23.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC) Right Now?

Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for RRC is at 2.10. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RRC is $36.96, which is $1.46 above the current market price. The public float for RRC is 234.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.82% of that float. The average trading volume for RRC on October 31, 2023 was 2.49M shares.

RRC) stock’s latest price update

Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.60 in comparison to its previous close of 34.60, however, the company has experienced a 2.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that Range Resources’ (RRC) third-quarter earnings gain from lower total costs and expenses. However, declining realized commodity prices offset the positive.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for RRC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RRC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $41 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RRC Trading at 8.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares surge +13.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRC rose by +2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.26. In addition, Range Resources Corp saw 41.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRC starting from Spiller Reginal, who sale 1,950 shares at the price of $26.80 back on Jun 15. After this action, Spiller Reginal now owns 16,713 shares of Range Resources Corp, valued at $52,260 using the latest closing price.

Ginn Dori, the SVP, Principal Accting Officer of Range Resources Corp, sale 32,000 shares at $27.09 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Ginn Dori is holding 250,738 shares at $866,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.73 for the present operating margin

+58.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Range Resources Corp stands at +21.64. The total capital return value is set at 59.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.17. Equity return is now at value 47.89, with 19.52 for asset returns.

Based on Range Resources Corp (RRC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.16. Total debt to assets is 26.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Range Resources Corp (RRC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.