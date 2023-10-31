Rafael Holdings Inc (RFL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSE: RFL)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.97 in comparison to its previous close of 1.55, however, the company has experienced a 17.01% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2022-06-01 that Cranbury, NJ, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Cornerstone” or the “Company”), a company focused on rare cancer therapeutics and formerly known as Rafael Pharmaceuticals, today announced that the Company and its partners will present three abstracts at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place June 3 – June 7, 2022 in Chicago.

Is It Worth Investing in Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSE: RFL) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.70.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RFL is 13.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RFL on October 31, 2023 was 49.83K shares.

RFL’s Market Performance

The stock of Rafael Holdings Inc (RFL) has seen a 17.01% increase in the past week, with a -9.47% drop in the past month, and a -15.27% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.81% for RFL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.80% for RFL’s stock, with a -15.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RFL Trading at -14.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.36%, as shares sank -10.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RFL rose by +17.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7780. In addition, Rafael Holdings Inc saw -8.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RFL starting from Rafael Holdings, Inc., who purchase 4,000,000 shares at the price of $1.25 back on Aug 01. After this action, Rafael Holdings, Inc. now owns 6,514,970 shares of Rafael Holdings Inc, valued at $5,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14750.49 for the present operating margin

+82.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rafael Holdings Inc stands at -29958.05. The total capital return value is set at -45.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -110.26. Equity return is now at value -14.45, with -13.59 for asset returns.

Based on Rafael Holdings Inc (RFL), the company’s capital structure generated 14.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -37.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rafael Holdings Inc (RFL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.