Qualcomm, Inc.’s (QCOM) Stock: A -1.78% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, QCOM stock has gone down by -0.76%, with a monthly decline of -2.91% and a quarterly plunge of -18.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.53% for Qualcomm, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.78% for QCOM’s stock, with a -8.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) is above average at 14.13x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.22.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) is $137.17, which is $29.34 above the current market price. The public float for QCOM is 1.11B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of QCOM on October 31, 2023 was 8.00M shares.

QCOM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) has increased by 1.29 when compared to last closing price of 106.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.76% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that Qualcomm’s (QCOM) top line is likely to have been affected by Sino-U.S. trade spat and macroeconomic challenges in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. However, a multiyear agreement with Apple is a positive.

Analysts’ Opinion of QCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QCOM stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for QCOM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QCOM in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $125 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QCOM Trading at -2.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -2.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QCOM fell by -0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.62. In addition, Qualcomm, Inc. saw -1.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QCOM starting from CATHEY JAMES J, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $112.28 back on Oct 11. After this action, CATHEY JAMES J now owns 4,745 shares of Qualcomm, Inc., valued at $112,280 using the latest closing price.

ROGERS ALEXANDER H, the President QTL & Global Affairs of Qualcomm, Inc., sale 6,001 shares at $110.40 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that ROGERS ALEXANDER H is holding 25,229 shares at $662,510 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.49 for the present operating margin

+57.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qualcomm, Inc. stands at +29.38. The total capital return value is set at 48.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 46.21. Equity return is now at value 47.02, with 17.98 for asset returns.

Based on Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 89.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.29. Total debt to assets is 32.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.