Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for PSEC is $5.75, which is $0.67 above the current market price. The public float for PSEC is 297.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.65% of that float. The average trading volume for PSEC on October 31, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

PSEC) stock’s latest price update

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.97 compared to its previous closing price of 5.13. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-02 that Prospect Capital stock is currently trading at a 35% discount to its net asset value. This is as non-performing loans remain low and it sports a 12% dividend yield that’s fully covered by net investment income. The discount will likely remain sticky until the monthly dividend previously cut twice in the last decade starts to grow.

PSEC’s Market Performance

PSEC’s stock has fallen by -9.45% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.03% and a quarterly drop of -20.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.24% for Prospect Capital Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.60% for PSEC’s stock, with a -22.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PSEC Trading at -14.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -14.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSEC fell by -9.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.77. In addition, Prospect Capital Corporation saw -27.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSEC starting from Barry John F, who purchase 166,160 shares at the price of $5.99 back on Sep 12. After this action, Barry John F now owns 72,918,888 shares of Prospect Capital Corporation, valued at $995,298 using the latest closing price.

Barry John F, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Prospect Capital Corporation, purchase 16,520 shares at $5.99 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Barry John F is holding 72,752,728 shares at $98,955 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.76 for the present operating margin

+70.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prospect Capital Corporation stands at -12.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.