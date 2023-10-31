Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRVA)’s stock price has plunge by -5.31relation to previous closing price of 21.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.35% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-11 that ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA) today announced that it plans to release financial results for its third quarter and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 before market open on Friday, November 3, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRVA) Right Now?

Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRVA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PRVA is at 0.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PRVA is $36.21, which is $15.54 above the current market price. The public float for PRVA is 100.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.08% of that float. The average trading volume for PRVA on October 31, 2023 was 893.92K shares.

PRVA’s Market Performance

PRVA stock saw a decrease of -7.35% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.13% and a quarterly a decrease of -25.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.38% for Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.22% for PRVA stock, with a simple moving average of -20.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRVA stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for PRVA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PRVA in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $34 based on the research report published on June 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRVA Trading at -12.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares sank -8.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRVA fell by -7.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.43. In addition, Privia Health Group Inc saw -8.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRVA starting from Sullivan William M, who sale 18,153 shares at the price of $25.03 back on Sep 15. After this action, Sullivan William M now owns 5,510,484 shares of Privia Health Group Inc, valued at $454,432 using the latest closing price.

Bartrum Thomas, the EVP, General Counsel of Privia Health Group Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $25.77 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Bartrum Thomas is holding 106,114 shares at $386,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.41 for the present operating margin

+9.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Privia Health Group Inc stands at -0.63. The total capital return value is set at -3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.76. Equity return is now at value 7.01, with 4.04 for asset returns.

Based on Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.25. Total debt to assets is 1.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.84 and the total asset turnover is 1.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.