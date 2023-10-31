Primis Financial Corp (FRST) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Primis Financial Corp (NASDAQ: FRST) has increased by 12.05 when compared to last closing price of 8.30.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 21.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call October 27, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Matt Switzer – CFO Dennis Zember – President and CEO Conference Call Participants Casey Whitman – Piper Sandler Feddie Strickland – Janney Montgomery Scott Operator Hello, my name is Krista, and I’ll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Primis Financial Corporation Third Quarter Earnings Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Primis Financial Corp (NASDAQ: FRST) Right Now?

Primis Financial Corp (NASDAQ: FRST) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for FRST is 20.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.61% of that float. On October 31, 2023, the average trading volume of FRST was 57.00K shares.

FRST’s Market Performance

The stock of Primis Financial Corp (FRST) has seen a 21.89% increase in the past week, with a 14.11% rise in the past month, and a -2.72% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for FRST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.47% for FRST’s stock, with a 0.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRST stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for FRST by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FRST in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $13 based on the research report published on April 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FRST Trading at 12.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares surge +16.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRST rose by +21.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.98. In addition, Primis Financial Corp saw -21.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRST starting from KABBASH CHARLES A, who purchase 3,160 shares at the price of $9.83 back on Aug 10. After this action, KABBASH CHARLES A now owns 66,910 shares of Primis Financial Corp, valued at $31,059 using the latest closing price.

Stafford Clinton Tyler, the Pres Panacea Financial of Primis Financial Corp, purchase 600 shares at $8.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Stafford Clinton Tyler is holding 21,882 shares at $4,806 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.58 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Primis Financial Corp stands at +12.04. The total capital return value is set at 3.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.52. Equity return is now at value 4.14, with 0.45 for asset returns.

Based on Primis Financial Corp (FRST), the company’s capital structure generated 109.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.30. Total debt to assets is 12.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Primis Financial Corp (FRST) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.