Primech Holdings Ltd (PMEC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PMEC is 35.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. On October 31, 2023, the average trading volume of PMEC was 932.94K shares.

PMEC) stock’s latest price update

Primech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: PMEC)’s stock price has increased by 41.32 compared to its previous closing price of 1.67. However, the company has seen a 47.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PMEC’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 57.11% for PMEC stock, with a simple moving average of 57.11% for the last 200 days.

PMEC Trading at 57.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PMEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.13% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PMEC rose by +47.50%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Primech Holdings Ltd saw 59.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PMEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.21 for the present operating margin

+5.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Primech Holdings Ltd stands at -3.67. Equity return is now at value -25.37, with -6.66 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Primech Holdings Ltd (PMEC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.