Pop Culture Group Co Ltd’s (CPOP) Stock: A -37.34% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (CPOP) has gone down by -42.32% for the week, with a -40.13% drop in the past month and a -56.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.46% for CPOP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -37.34% for CPOP’s stock, with a -65.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CPOP is 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CPOP is 18.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPOP on October 31, 2023 was 6.82K shares.

CPOP) stock’s latest price update

Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP)'s stock price has plunge by 46.45% in relation to previous closing price of 1.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -42.32% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CPOP Trading at -36.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.17%, as shares sank -33.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPOP fell by -35.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.2387. In addition, Pop Culture Group Co Ltd saw -73.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CPOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.39 for the present operating margin

+19.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pop Culture Group Co Ltd stands at +2.44. The total capital return value is set at 3.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.09. Equity return is now at value -8.66, with -6.88 for asset returns.

Based on Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (CPOP), the company’s capital structure generated 10.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.45. Total debt to assets is 8.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (CPOP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.