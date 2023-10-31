Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) has seen a -14.16% decrease in the past week, with a -24.24% drop in the past month, and a -56.52% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.00% for PSNY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.00% for PSNY stock, with a simple moving average of -48.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ: PSNY) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PSNY is 1.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for PSNY is $5.10, which is $3.1 above the current price. The public float for PSNY is 467.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PSNY on October 31, 2023 was 3.53M shares.

PSNY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ: PSNY) has plunged by -1.96 when compared to previous closing price of 2.04, but the company has seen a -14.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-27 that ChargePoint is boosting production of Tesla-compatible charging stations. This week, Tesla made a major sale of its charging hardware to a third party for the first time, which is bad news for pure-play charging station suppliers.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSNY stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PSNY by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for PSNY in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $3 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PSNY Trading at -29.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.43%, as shares sank -23.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSNY fell by -14.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR saw -62.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PSNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.48 for the present operating margin

+0.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR stands at -18.92. The total capital return value is set at -1.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -660.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.