POINT Biopharma Global Inc (PNT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of POINT Biopharma Global Inc (NASDAQ: PNT) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 12.69. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-12 that Lantheus Holdings’ stock price has increased more than 1000% since its IPO in 2015, with most gains occurring since 2022. The success of its product PYLARIFY, a PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent for prostate cancer, has driven significant revenue growth. Lantheus acquired rights to two radioligand drug candidates from Point Biopharma in 2022, targeting prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumors.

Is It Worth Investing in POINT Biopharma Global Inc (NASDAQ: PNT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for POINT Biopharma Global Inc (NASDAQ: PNT) is above average at 14.61x. The 36-month beta value for PNT is also noteworthy at -0.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for PNT is $14.50, which is $1.81 above than the current price. The public float for PNT is 86.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.59% of that float. The average trading volume of PNT on October 31, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

PNT’s Market Performance

PNT stock saw an increase of 0.24% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 89.83% and a quarterly increase of 42.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.28% for POINT Biopharma Global Inc (PNT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.80% for PNT’s stock, with a 46.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PNT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $14 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PNT Trading at 32.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +2.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNT remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.60. In addition, POINT Biopharma Global Inc saw 74.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNT starting from MCCANN JOE A., who purchase 2,160 shares at the price of $6.64 back on Nov 29. After this action, MCCANN JOE A. now owns 3,616,313 shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc, valued at $14,342 using the latest closing price.

Malik Rajesh, the Director of POINT Biopharma Global Inc, purchase 3,700 shares at $6.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Malik Rajesh is holding 3,700 shares at $24,642 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.40 for the present operating margin

+99.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for POINT Biopharma Global Inc stands at +43.38. The total capital return value is set at 33.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.49. Equity return is now at value 29.36, with 26.59 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3,410.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.66.

Conclusion

In summary, POINT Biopharma Global Inc (PNT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.