PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for PMVP is $10.60, which is $9.22 above the current market price. The public float for PMVP is 34.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.57% of that float. The average trading volume for PMVP on October 31, 2023 was 723.00K shares.

PMVP) stock’s latest price update

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PMVP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.20 compared to its previous closing price of 1.23. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PMVP) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

PMVP’s Market Performance

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP) has experienced a -4.17% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -77.52% drop in the past month, and a -79.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.96% for PMVP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -59.39% for PMVP’s stock, with a -77.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PMVP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PMVP stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for PMVP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PMVP in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $30 based on the research report published on March 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PMVP Trading at -74.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PMVP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.12%, as shares sank -76.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PMVP fell by -4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.1700. In addition, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -84.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PMVP starting from Alland Leila, who sale 6,291 shares at the price of $6.62 back on Sep 15. After this action, Alland Leila now owns 45,909 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $41,646 using the latest closing price.

Jalota Deepika, the Chief Development Officer of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 4,104 shares at $6.62 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Jalota Deepika is holding 29,946 shares at $27,168 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PMVP

The total capital return value is set at -26.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.33. Equity return is now at value -29.97, with -27.32 for asset returns.

Based on PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP), the company’s capital structure generated 5.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.38. Total debt to assets is 5.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.17.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.