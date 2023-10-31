Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ: PAGP) has increased by 2.56 when compared to last closing price of 15.41. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.40% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-06 that The price-to-sales ratio is a convenient tool to gauge the value of stocks incurring losses or in an early development cycle. Stocks like GIII, JAKK, TITN, CRAI and PAGP hold promise.

Is It Worth Investing in Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ: PAGP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ: PAGP) is above average at 15.33x. The 36-month beta value for PAGP is also noteworthy at 1.55.

The public float for PAGP is 191.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.94% of that float. The average trading volume of PAGP on October 31, 2023 was 2.43M shares.

PAGP’s Market Performance

PAGP stock saw a decrease of -1.40% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.16% and a quarterly a decrease of 4.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.98% for Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.40% for PAGP’s stock, with a 9.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PAGP by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for PAGP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $13.50 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAGP Trading at -0.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +3.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGP fell by -1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.77. In addition, Plains GP Holdings LP saw 27.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAGP starting from Chiang Willie CW, who purchase 62,000 shares at the price of $16.24 back on Sep 28. After this action, Chiang Willie CW now owns 318,704 shares of Plains GP Holdings LP, valued at $1,006,694 using the latest closing price.

Chiang Willie CW, the Chairman & CEO of Plains GP Holdings LP, purchase 75,000 shares at $13.25 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Chiang Willie CW is holding 256,704 shares at $993,525 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGP

Equity return is now at value 15.04, with 0.79 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.