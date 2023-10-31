Petmed Express, Inc. (PETS): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Petmed Express, Inc. (PETS) is $13.50, which is $7.44 above the current market price. The public float for PETS is 20.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PETS on October 31, 2023 was 430.39K shares.

PETS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Petmed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) has decreased by -33.99 when compared to last closing price of 9.18.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -35.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that PetMed (PETS) reported break-even quarterly earnings per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18. This compares to earnings of $0.13 per share a year ago.

PETS’s Market Performance

Petmed Express, Inc. (PETS) has seen a -35.46% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -45.11% decline in the past month and a -54.88% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.96% for PETS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -38.02% for PETS’s stock, with a -58.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PETS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PETS stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for PETS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PETS in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $20 based on the research report published on May 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PETS Trading at -42.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PETS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%, as shares sank -40.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PETS fell by -35.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.57. In addition, Petmed Express, Inc. saw -65.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PETS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.56 for the present operating margin

+26.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petmed Express, Inc. stands at +0.09. The total capital return value is set at -1.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.18. Equity return is now at value -4.83, with -3.70 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 140.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Petmed Express, Inc. (PETS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.